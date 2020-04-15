Lipman Family Farms Celebrates Two Year Anniversary of Huron Acquisition, Appoints Marc Danner as General Manager

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – At the two-year anniversary mark of Lipman Family Farms’ acquisition of the greenhouse grower Huron Produce, the company has promoted Marc Danner as the General Manager of Protected Agriculture. In his role, Danner will take the lead in delivering on market strategies of all protected agriculture locations across Lipman. This leadership appointment reinforces the value of the Lipman-Huron integration and enables the company to better leverage its distribution network and product offerings to further meet the needs of its customers.

“Our combined resources, like our fields, high-tech greenhouses and local partnerships in key markets throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico allow us to best serve our customers year-round,” said Danner. “But beyond the business benefits, this acquisition brought two family-owned businesses together and made for a valuable integration.”

As a result of this acquisition, Lipman has solidified its geographical footprint and international presence with the addition of Canadian, Mexican, and Midwestern U.S. growing regions. This ensures not only their ability to service regional markets with a more micro-focus, but also a stronger contingency plan for shifting demands and transitioning growing seasons.

As customers currently face unpredictable spikes in the retail and home-delivery segments, Lipman’s surety of supply from both Florida fields and North American greenhouses can provide confidence that there remains a consistent fresh produce influx.

“Protected agriculture is not immune to volatilities, and this integrated combination of hothouse and field allows us to provide a consistent, high-quality product that can meet our customers’ needs amid shifting demands,” said Shawna Dalrymple, National Sales for Suntastic.

With Lipman’s long-established R&D program of producing notable proprietary varieties, their team of researchers has also expanded into the hothouse category to test proprietary seeds and ultimately merge successes from the field and benefits of the protected hothouse environment.

Ontario, Canada-based greenhouse grower and distributor of tomatoes and vegetables Huron Produce was acquired by Lipman Family Farms in April 2018.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Nebraska, Canada, and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.