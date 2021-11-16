Lipman Family Farms Gives Back to Communities Across North America Through Annual ‘Day of Good from the Ground Up

IMMOKALEE, FL. – On Nov. 11-12, Lipman Family Farms’ employees across the network gathered to participate in the second annual ‘Day of Good from the Ground Up®,’ joining forces to give back to the local communities where Lipman operates. The company-wide service days are a continued part of Lipman’s community-driven culture, reinforcing the company’s commitment to giving back in the areas where Lipman employees live and work.

As part of this commitment, Lipman aims to serve and improve local communities by providing services and goods that will create a lasting impact, with a focus on children, education, and hunger relief. For this year’s ‘Day of Good,’ over 450 Lipman employees volunteered over 140 hours, including supporting food banks, providing needed supplies to elderly homes and women’s shelters, and donating to local schools, among other activities. Lipman employees donated approximately 5,000 pounds of produce, over 2,500 boxes and bags of non-perishable food, as well as 600 packages of assorted items including blankets, gift cards, hygiene kits, and other needed goods. In total, Lipman’s volunteer efforts impacted over 3,000 families and 1,000 children across North America.

“These two days of company-wide community service are all about being ‘Good from the Ground Up®’ and coming together as one family to give back to those in need,” said Director of Community Relations at Lipman Family Farms, Jaime Weisinger. “This is a core part of who we are at Lipman, and in just our second year we were able to grow our volunteer efforts and help even more people. We are excited to continue to see the impact for years to come and make a difference in the communities that are so important to us.”

This year’s ‘Day of Good’ involved 19 Lipman locations, where employees collaborated with local organizations to support on-site volunteer or donation projects. In North Carolina, local employees Jeff Bennett and Jerry Harvell lead a team of volunteers to support over 70 families in need. Efforts included conducting a food drive, donating supplies and boxes for the local foster care center, and presenting gift cards to help with living expenses.

“It’s incredible to see how our employees have joined together to support and nourish our communities,” said Jaime. “’Day of Good’ represents more than just a day of joining forces to make a large impact, it’s a representation of the company culture we have here at Lipman, and I couldn’t be prouder of these efforts across the country.”

Additional efforts across the organization include:

Lipman Office Location Partner Organization Clarksville, AR Needy Paws Animal Shelter and Safe Haven Ministries Dallas, TX Local Elementary Schools Denver, CO We Don’t Waste Food Pantry Drive Exeter, ON, Canada Exeter Lions Club and Jessica’s House Exmore, VA Eastern Shore Food Bank and Food Drive Frederick, CO Field of Honor Hendersonville, NC Mud Creek Baptist Church Hermosillo, SON, Mexico ATREVETE Foundation Immokalee, FL Harry Chapin and Brighter Bites Kent, WA Vision House Knoxville, TN Belle Marris Elementary Livermore, CA Foster Family Agency Manteca, CA Haven of Peace McAllen, TX Rio Grand Valley Food Bank Naples, FL Thanksgiving Dinners to Lipman Farm Workers Nogales, AZ Casitas of Santa Cruz Elderly Homes Phoenix, AZ Arizona Helping Hands Portland, OR Portland Transitional School West Deptford, NJ Greater Woodbury Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for more than 80 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated network of local growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.