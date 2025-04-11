Lipman Family Farms Supports Education Through Annual 5K

Community Event Provides Backpacks and School Supplies

Ave Maria, FL – Lipman Family Farms successfully hosted its 11th Annual 5k Run for Backpacks on Saturday, March 29, in Ave Maria, Florida. This family-friendly event brought together nearly 1,000 participants all racing toward one common goal: supporting local students by providing backpacks, bicycles, shoes, and essential school supplies.

This year’s event raised an impressive $93,000, with donations still being accepted. Funds were generated through runner and walker registration fees, community and corporate donations, and virtual race sign-ups — ensuring multiple ways for participants near and far to support the cause. Every dollar raised directly supports Lipman’s Annual Backpack Giveaway, scheduled for August in Immokalee, where thousands of students will receive the supplies they need to start the school year prepared and empowered.

Now entering its 15th year, the Backpack Giveaway has provided over 20,000 backpacks to local children, thanks to the generosity of donors, sponsors, and community participants. The 5K Run for Backpacks plays a vital role in funding this initiative and has grown into a meaningful tradition that continues to bring people together to give back.

The race brought together community members of all ages for an exciting day filled with music, refreshments, and family-friendly activities—all in support of a meaningful cause: supporting local students. It was more than just a race; it was a celebration of community and giving back. Families, students, and corporate teams laced up their running shoes, with many returning year after year to show their continued support. The race itself featured competitive categories with trophies for top male and female runners while welcoming participants of all fitness levels to join in the fun.

“This event is a reflection of the power of community,” said Jaime Weisinger, Director of Community and Government Relations at Lipman Family Farms. “For 11 years, we’ve watched the 5K grow, and every step taken on race day directly benefits students in need. We’re grateful to our participants, sponsors, and donors who continue to make this initiative a success.”

Healthcare Network returned as the presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year, and Winn-Dixie played a key role by donating all the refreshments for race participants. Support from partners like these plays a critical role in keeping the event thriving while making a lasting impact on our community.

“Education is at the heart of our community efforts,” said Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms. “We believe in investing in the next generation, and this event is a key part of that commitment. Seeing so many people come together for this cause is truly inspiring.”

For more information about Lipman Family Farms and their community initiatives, please visit lipmanfamilyfarms.com/our-story/our-community.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.