Lipman Family Farms To Showcase Clipped & Cleaned Green Beans, Expanded Fresh-Cut Line at PMA Foodservice: Delivered

IMMOKALEE, Fl. – As the need for reliable supply grows across the foodservice industry, Lipman Family Farms will highlight their new line of fresh-cut green beans this week at PMA Foodservice: Delivered. Resilient to shifts in the supply chain, Lipman’s fresh-cut line provides surety of supply through continuous partnerships that deliver dependable product to customers year-round.

As part of the expanded product line, Lipman’s fresh-cut green beans are harvested, packed, freshly clipped and cleaned to eliminate prep time, reduce foodservice labor, help with cost savings and ultimately provide customers with a high-quality, fresh product that is dependable and safe.

To guarantee product availability, particularly during the holiday months when fresh green beans are in high demand, Lipman’s green beans are grown on exclusive acreage in Guasave, Mexico and Baja California, Mexico and distributed by Lipman’s west coast distribution network.

“Our fresh-cut green beans are part of our year-round program of continuous partnership with customers looking for clean, safe and reliable product,” said Darren Micelle, Chief Operating Officer. “Handled and cleaned with the utmost care, our green beans help our customers simplify the creation of signature dishes, no matter the season or occasion.”

Offered in both foodservice bulk and retail packaging, green bean shipments are set to begin by October, with organic options available through Lipman’s Grown True label.

Stop by PMA Foodservice: Delivered all week, July 20-24, where Lipman will be showcasing a solutions sampling page, offering solutions to supply chain questions, additional info on their full fresh-cut line, and more! To access Lipman resources and join the live event, register and attend PMA’s Foodservice: Delivered, held online all week long.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Nebraska, Canada, and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.