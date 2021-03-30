Lipman Family Farms to Showcase Compostable Packaging

IMMOKALEE, Fl. – Lipman Family Farms will showcase new compostable clamshell packaging at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference next week, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices across the supply chain. Carefully curated for Lipman’s Grown True organic grape tomatoes, the packaging offers 100 percent backyard compostability.

With consumer demand for sustainable packaging and sourcing on the rise, Lipman’s new packaging is a fully at-home compostable solution for a guilt-free, mindful purchasing experience. The packaging is designed to provide direct visibility of the organic grape tomatoes, which are sustainably grown exclusively in organic acreage.

“At Lipman, we’re always looking for new ways to improve our practices and bring innovative solutions to our customers,” said Louis DeMaso, Sustainability and Operations Analyst at Lipman Family Farms. “We are proud to offer our new, sustainable clamshell packaging as we work toward our mission of decreasing our environmental footprint at every point in the supply chain.”

Packed at the ranches and distributed from its West Coast network, Lipman is now expanding the compostable packaging offering to the East Coast to meet evolving consumer preferences. Additional packaging solutions are being explored within the Grown True label as Lipman continues to focus on innovating sustainable options for consumers.

Stop by Southern Exposure, April 6-8, and enjoy fresh, innovative samples from Chef Wil’s NewsBites newsletter. In addition to showcasing its new compostable packaging, Lipman will be featuring a variety of fresh produce across Lipman’s family of fresh vegetable and tomato brands, including organic Grown True, The Crimson tomato, and greenhouse-grown Suntastic both in-person and on SEPC’s virtual show platform. To access Lipman resources and join the in-person and virtual event, register and attend here.

To learn more about Lipman’s sustainability efforts, please visit www.lipmanfamilyfarms.com/our-solutions/sustainability

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Canada and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.