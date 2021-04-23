Lipman Successfully Hosts 7th Annual 5K Charity Event

AVE MARIA, Fl. – Lipman Family Farms, North America’s largest field tomato grower based in Immokalee, FL, held their annual 5K Run for Backpacks as a hybrid event this past weekend.

Each year, the company hosts this community event to raise money for their Backpack Giveaway and Back-to-School event in August, where backpacks full of school supplies are distributed to children in the Immokalee area. All proceeds from the 5K Run will fund students’ supplies and tools needed to start their school year on the right foot.

“Since the beginning, we’ve been committed to giving back to our communities with a focus on supporting education, children, and hunger relief,” said Jaime Weisinger, director of community relations at Lipman Family Farms. “As a family company with roots in Immokalee, we have strong pride for our community and giving back however we can.”

The 5K this past weekend raised a record amount of donations from sponsors and runners.

“The need is great in this community, but the spirit of generosity is even greater,” Weisinger said. “Everyone who ran, walked, donated or sponsored the 5K race should know they will be making a real difference in children’s lives; supporting schools and education is more critical than ever right now.”

Lipman Family Farms has been active in the fight to relieve stress from the impacts of COVID-19 this past year. They have donated over $1 million worth of produce to food banks, schools, and healthcare facilities, and look forward to coming together as a community to help ease the stress of return to school for both children and their families in August.

To learn more, visit lipmanfamilyfarms.com.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Nebraska, Canada, and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at Lipmanfamilyfarms.com.