Litehouse Introduces Purely Balanced Dressings

SANDPOINT, IDAHO – Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.1, today announced Purely Balanced™, a new line of Greek yogurt-based refrigerated salad dressings. The thick and creamy dressings are only 45 calories per serving and have 0g of added sugar – an ideal choice for consumers trying to meet specific dietary needs without compromising on taste and quality.

The pandemic has impacted consumer behaviors and preferences, resulting in a more conscious consumer and driving demand for products that help address diet concerns. A 2020 study2 found that more than three-fourths of consumers who reported increased concerns about health issues are more likely to buy food, beverages and supplements to address those issues.

“We know that today’s consumer is more conscious about the food they consume and seeking products that fit with their lifestyle and diet,” said Krystle Turnbull, Product Manager for Litehouse Purely Balanced. “We developed these everyday dressings to help consumers meet some of their dietary preferences and restrictions without sacrificing a delicious eating experience.”

Litehouse Purely Balanced dressings are gluten free, have 0g added sugar and do not contain high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. The dressings come in a convenient, 9 oz. plastic squeeze bottle and are available in five thick and creamy, Greek yogurt-based flavors:

Garden Ranch is a creamy ranch that packs a delicious punch. Serve alongside fresh veggies or use as a dip for fries.

is a creamy ranch that packs a delicious punch. Serve alongside fresh veggies or use as a dip for fries. Tzatziki Ranch has sprigs of fresh-tasting dill and bright flavors to help switch up any dish. Serve with chicken, beef, or pita chips.

has sprigs of fresh-tasting dill and bright flavors to help switch up any dish. Serve with chicken, beef, or pita chips. Garlic Caesar is filled with garlic-y goodness, and quick to impress. Try it on a Caesar salad or grilled veggie wrap.

is filled with garlic-y goodness, and quick to impress. Try it on a Caesar salad or grilled veggie wrap. Cilantro Lime is packed with flavor and fresh zing. Serve on a green salad or rice bowl.

is packed with flavor and fresh zing. Serve on a green salad or rice bowl. Basil Lemon is an herbaceous, creamy dressing with a hint of lemon. Add a flavor boost to any dish, like grilled chicken and salmon.

Litehouse Purely Balanced is shipping now and has an SRP of $3.49 for a 9 oz. bottle. The dressings will be available in the refrigerated produce department at nationwide retailers, including Kroger, beginning March 14.

About Litehouse

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since that time, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned and each one of the employee owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

1 IRI UNIFY Total US MULO 52 Wks ending 12/27/2020

2 Suzy, Is There a New Normal for Grocery Shopping?, June 2020