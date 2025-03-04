Little Leaf Farms Announces Limited Voluntary Withdrawal of a Specific Lot Code of Southwest Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Fish and Wheat

Little Leaf Farms is voluntarily recalling a specific lot code of its Southwest Salad Kits due to the potential presence of undeclared fish and wheat allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and/or fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected product was produced during a single run on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, resulting in one pallet of 96 cases (576 individual clamshells). Little Leaf Farms has determined that fewer than 20 individual Southwest Salad Kits were incorrectly assembled during this run.

Product was distributed to the following states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. The Southwest Salad Kits were distributed to retail stores including Ahold USA Freetown, Kilduff, Stew Leonard’s, Associated Grocers of New England, Shapiro Produce, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc (Hatfield) between February 20, 2025, and February 22, 2025.

The recalled product is identified as follows:

Product Name: Southwest Salad Kit

Lot Number: 050011 as the first six digits (printed on the bottom left of the package)

Enjoy By Date: 03/08/2025

Package Size: Individual clamshell

Consumers who may have purchased the potentially affected Southwest Salad Kits with this lot number are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or immediately dispose of them. Little Leaf Farms is advising affected retailers in its distribution network to remove existing products with the above-identified lot code from their shelves and warehouses.

The issue was identified after receiving one consumer complaint noting incorrect ingredients. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

While the products are safe to eat and the company believes the issue is extremely limited, it is taking this measure to ensure the safety of its consumers.

Consumers with questions should contact Little Leaf Farms Consumer Relations at (844) LIL-LEAF, Monday- Friday 9-12pm, 1:30-5pm EST, or email us at hello@littleleaffarms.com.