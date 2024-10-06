Little Leaf Farms Introduces New Sesame Ginger Salad Kits

The brand’s first two Salad Kit varieties, Crispy Caesar and Southwest, have quickly grown to become the best-selling CEA salad kits in New England

DEVENS, Mass. — Little Leaf Farms, the country’s #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA), has added a Sesame Ginger variety to its fast-growing Salad Kits line, first launched in 2023 with Crispy Caesar and Southwest varieties. The first two varieties have grown quickly, with Crispy Caesar now the best-selling CEA salad kit in the Northeast1 and Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits now the best-selling CEA salad kits in New England.2

Featuring Little Leaf Farms’ fan-favorite Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce, the new Sesame Ginger Salad Kit includes Thai seasoned wonton strips, sliced almonds, toasted quinoa and sesame ginger dressing, delivering a convenient, fresh, flavor-packed meal ready to be enjoyed anytime.

“Coming off of the heels of the wildly successful launch of our first Salad Kit offerings, it only made sense to add another variety to the lineup,” said Lindsay Hardie, Vice President of Marketing at Little Leaf Farms. “Little Leaf Farms is the fastest-growing pre-packaged salad brand in the country3, an achievement driven by the rapid growth of CEA and salad kits within the category. Our fans have been loving these kits and we know they’ll be just as excited about Sesame Ginger.”

Little Leaf Farms’ greens are free of harmful chemical pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, are hands free from seeding to harvesting to packaging and are delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in about 24 hours to ensure the crispiest, freshest lettuce possible.

The new Salad Kit variety is the latest development in Little Leaf Farms’ ongoing growth. Earlier this year, the company announced the opening of its newest greenhouse at its McAdoo, PA, site, which has increased the brand’s retail presence by nearly 5,000 grocery stores throughout the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast regions.

Little Leaf Farms Sesame Ginger Salad Kits are available at select grocery stores in the Northeast in 6.5oz. packages with an MSRP of $4.99.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with harmful chemical pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.