Little Leaf Farms Sponsors 2020 Pan-Mass Challenge

Needham, MA – The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is pleased to announce that Little Leaf Farms, the largest seller of controlled environment agriculture lettuce in the U.S., is a sponsor of this year’s reimagined PMC. Little Leaf Farms will join the organization’s community of passionate cyclists, volunteers and generous donors to support the shared goal of raising lifesaving funding for cancer research and treatment. The company’s founder and CEO Paul Sellew will be participating for his second year in a row.

The PMC is the nation’s most successful athletic fundraising event, raising and contributing more money to charity than any other. The 41st PMC, which typically includes 12 routes spanning 25 to 192 miles over the first weekend of every August, will be transformed into an interactive experience on Saturday, August 1, following a televised broadcast kick-off on Friday, July 31. PMC 2020 Reimagined will virtually bring together thousands of riders, volunteers, donors and supporters from around the globe to celebrate the spirit of PMC weekend while making an unparalleled impact on the fight against cancer by donating one hundred percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause. The PMC is Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor accounting for 57 percent of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

“We are grateful for Little Leaf Farms’ continued support as we prepare for PMC 2020 Reimagined,” said Glynn Hawley, Director of Provisions & Logistics at the PMC. “They are a partner committed to supporting our organization however they can, not only as a sponsor, but as riders and fundraisers reimagining PMC 2020.”As part of the continued partnership between Little Leaf Farms and the PMC, Billy and Meredith Starr created a video for Little Leaf Farms’ social media campaign, “Love Little Leaf,” demonstrating how to make a panzanella salad, featuring Little Leaf Farms baby greens. Watch here.

Headquartered in Devens, Mass., Little Leaf Farms has built the most technologically advanced, lettuce growing greenhouse in the world to deliver the freshest, best tasting baby lettuces year-round to New England within 24 hours of harvesting. Little Leaf Farms has incorporated sustainability features like using 100 percent captured rainwater and natural sunlight to grow the highest quality lettuce. No human hands ever touch Little Leaf Farms’ lettuce during the growing process to ensure a clean product that is ready to eat out of the package, and the greens are grown without chemical pesticides, herbicides or insecticides.

“Supporting the incredibly important mission of the PMC is rewarding both as a rider and a corporate sponsor,” said Paul Sellew. “Little Leaf Farms is excited to be part of an event that galvanizes our community during this pandemic and funds life-saving cancer research and treatment.”

To learn more about the PMC or to make a financial contribution, visit http://www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2020 #PMCReimagined on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

###

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The 41st PMC will take place on August 1, 2020. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $717 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 57% of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor.

The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC’s goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber’s doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit pmc.org.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms grows the most flavorful and fresh baby greens among controlled environment agriculture greenhouse growers in America. Doubling its state-of-the-art, energy-efficient, sustainable greenhouse facility in Devens, Mass., in May 2020, the company is rapidly expanding its distribution on the East Coast. Founded in 2015, CEO Paul Sellew had a vision for New England: a locally grown salad that is available year-round. Realizing the opportunity to revolutionize and disrupt the West Coast-dominated lettuce industry, Sellew and his staff designed the most sustainable technology for growing lettuce in New England with the most technologically advanced, lettuce growing greenhouse in the world. The company grows its fresh lettuce hydroponically without pesticides, herbicides or fungicides and delivers it within 24 hours of harvesting. For more information, visit https://www.littleleaffarms.com/.