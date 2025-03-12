Little Sesame Unveils 2 New Flavors: Green Goddess and Golden Garlic

Freshly Spun Hummus Brand Expands Product Line with Bold and Flavorful Innovations, Available Now on E-Commerce and at Select Whole Food Markets

Washington, D.C. –– Little Sesame, a trailblazer in the hummus category, announced the expansion of its product lineup with two new bold flavor offerings: Green Goddess Hummus and Golden Garlic Hummus. Packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients, Little Sesame’s latest offerings are now available on eatlittlesesame.com. The Green Goddess Hummus can also be found at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide as part of a new seasonal rotation that will change every few months, while Golden Garlic will debut in select Whole Foods Market stores.

Meet the new flavors:

Green Goddess Hummus: A vibrant blend of tarragon, mint, and parsley, this unique twist on a classic delivers bright herbal notes and a taste of spring. Green Goddess shines as a salad addition, a veggie dip, or a topping—adding a punch of freshness and flavor to any meal.

A vibrant blend of tarragon, mint, and parsley, this unique twist on a classic delivers bright herbal notes and a taste of spring. Green Goddess shines as a salad addition, a veggie dip, or a topping—adding a punch of freshness and flavor to any meal. Golden Garlic Hummus: A versatile favorite for everything from sandwiches to sautés, Golden Garlic combines the deep umami of slowly roasted garlic with a hint of date molasses. This savory, golden-hued puree strikes the perfect balance of bold and approachable flavors.

Crafted sustainably from American organic chickpeas and sourced from regenerative organic farmers across the Great Plains, Little Sesame’s hummus embodies a commitment to improving the planet. Leveraging a direct supply chain, the brand supports sustainable farming practices and ensures financial stability for farmers beyond the constraints of commodity crops. Like all Little Sesame hummus, both new flavors are crafted in small batches without artificial preservatives, using USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, Clean Label Certified, and OU Kosher ingredients.

“Ronen and my favorite days are in the test kitchen. We’ve been dreaming up these new flavors for the past year to bring new energy and big flavors to the shelf,” said Nick Wiseman, CEO and Co-founder of Little Sesame. “Our Green Goddess and Golden Garlic hummus deliver vibrant, versatile options that elevate everyday meals while showcasing our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what hummus can be.”

With a mission to deliver flavor-packed, wholesome foods to every table, Little Sesame champions regenerative agriculture and provides products that families can trust and savor together. The brand’s Build Your Own Bundle offering now includes Green Goddess and Golden Garlic, making it easier than ever to curate a selection of delicious, thoughtfully crafted hummus. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.

ABOUT LITTLE SESAME

Little Sesame is shaking up the category with its highly acclaimed freshly spun hummus. Founded in 2016 by Nick Wiseman and Ronen Tenne while cooking on the NYC fine-dining circuit, Little Sesame’s first evolution was as a pop-up in a 500-square-foot basement. This ultimately led to the duo opening their flagship restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C. in 2018. In June 2021, Little Sesame launched its grocery-ready hummus line in 14 Whole Foods Market locations. Today, Little Sesame is available in close to 2,500 stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Foxtrot, Erewhon, and more. Little Sesame is proudly made with American organic chickpeas that are 100% regeneratively grown exclusively for the brand by farmers in Montana and across the North West. Little Sesame is certified USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, and uses fresh-squeezed lemon juice as its only preservative. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.