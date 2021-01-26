Living Greens Farm Substantially Expands its Market Reach Including 80 New Cub Stores in Midwest

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Living Greens Farm (LGF), the largest vertical, indoor aeroponic farm in the U.S. that provides year-round fresh salads, salad kits, microgreens and herbs, announced the addition of significant new retail distribution of its products in the upper Midwest.

Starting December 2020, LGF’s ready-to-eat bagged salad products (Caesar Salad Kit, Southwest Salad Kit, Harvest Salad Kit, Chopped Romaine and Chopped Butter Lettuce) will be carried in 80 high-volume CUB Foods stores in Minnesota and Illinois. CUB is known for its focus on food quality and commitment to offering the best produce, period.

CUB will receive LGF’s products from UNFI, which distributes food products to thousands of stores nationwide. UNFI’s Hopkins, Minn., distribution center makes LGF products available to the CUB stores along with 100+ additional independent retail stores within their service area. This represents a significant amount of growth in distribution of LGF products in 2021, continuing an impressive expansion trend for the company. LGF boasted a record sales year in 2020 with 190 new stores serviced and revenues more than doubling 2019’s figures.

LGF’s proprietary vertical indoor farming method yields the highest quality and freshest produce available. This is because there are no pesticides or chemicals used in the growing process. And because LGF’s growing, cleaning, and bagging process significantly reduces handling and time to the retail shelf, consumers enjoy the freshest product on the market. These benefits continue to attract new users and new retail distribution and could possibly lead to even more from UNFI.

For more information on why Living Greens Farm products are the cleanest, freshest, and healthiest farm salads and greens available, go to www.livinggreensfarm.com.

ABOUT LIVING GREENS FARM

Headquartered in Minnesota, Living Greens Farm is the world’s largest vertical plane aeroponic farm. Living Greens Farm produce requires 95% less water and 99% less land to grow year-round and all products are grown without pesticides or GMOs. Living Greens Farm has a full product line that includes salads, microgreens and herbs available throughout the Midwest. For more information, please visit http://www.livinggreensfarm.com.