Local Produce is Celebrated through Summer Harvest Program in Schools

COLUMBUS, OH — The local Summer harvest program will enable Michigan schools to serve up fresh fruits and vegetables from their own back yard. The Freshealth division of DNO Produce kicks off the program with fresh-cut Asparagus on May 24.

The local harvest program was created to offer more access to local produce in Michigan schools. With the transitions in the meal programs over the past year, the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables has increased – and, supporting the local community is a high priority for the K-12 school food service directors. The local harvest items will be available through DoD Fresh and also with commercial foodservice distributors to support the Summer Food Service Programs in Michigan through August.

“We met with foodservice directors in February and continually heard the need to offer more locally grown produce.” said Alex Dinovo, President of DNO. “We truly enjoy the opportunity to connect Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables with students in the local surrounding communities.”

The Michigan Summer Harvest program aligns with the company’s initiatives to continue to support growers and to give back to local communities. The Michigan Summer calendar includes; Asparagus in May and June, Blueberries in July and Cherry Tomatoes in August. Todd Greiner Farms located in Hart, MI just began harvesting the fresh Asparagus to kick-off the program this May.

Marketing support materials including product information sheets, local farmer features and social media templates will be provided by Freshealth for all local featured produce items. “Showcasing the stories of the farmers allows the students to understand how they can be a part of supporting their local communities.” said Melissa Rogner, Marketing Director at DNO/Freshealth. “We are here to provide resources to support food service directors to continue to generate awareness and excitement about local fresh fruits and vegetables.” All support materials are available at, www.dnoinc.com/freshealthresources.com.

About DNO Produce:

Providing fresh, healthy and easy produce solutions has been at the core of the company since it was founded in 1989. Today, the Midwest fresh-cut processor and distributor supports business partnerships in over 15 states. The FRESHEALTH and FRESHEALTHKids fresh-cut products offer individually packed produce options for school food programs, retail grab-n-go, foodservice operations and meal kit offerings. For more information visit, www.dnoinc.com. Insta: @DNOProduce, Facebook: DNO Produce