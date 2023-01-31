Lone Star Citrus Evolves Business Model Using Dynamic ERP Software by Prophet

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA –Prophet, the world’s leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider for the fresh produce and horticulture industries, is proud to partner with Lone Star Citrus Growers. This partnership provides an example of how adopting Prophet’s ERP system can help create a scalable, dynamic solution that will evolve and adapt with a business during times of need.

Lone Star Citrus Growers, a family-owned and operated conventional citrus house that specializes in grapefruit and oranges, typically runs about 1.8 million cartons of citrus each year. In 2018, Lone Star Citrus Growers sought out Prophet’s help to increase business efficiency, better predict potential problems in their supply chain, and to make a positive impact on their bottom line.

Then in early 2021, Texas experienced a once-in-a-generation freeze that led to a significant drop in citrus volume at about 20% of normal production. In the recent case study by Prophet, Lone Star Citrus Growers discuss how Prophet’s system supported them through this season of low crop volume. Click HERE to view the video.

“Prophet was an invaluable resource that gave us one less thing to worry about when faced with a devastating blow that disrupted business as we knew it,” said TJ Flowers, Vice President of Operations & Sales at Lone Star Citrus Growers. “We were able to survive the freeze by discovering other avenues of revenue that Prophet helped us maximize. The system’s dynamic ability to evolve with us during this difficult time allowed for the additional sales inventory and accounting of other commodities.”

Prophet offers open access to data and builds integrated software solutions that focus on every aspect of a produce company’s supply chain operations – from procurement, forecasting, integrated production control, quality, logistics, and warehouse management – and much more. While changing your ERP system can seem like a daunting task to undertake, Prophet makes it straightforward and seamless. Lone Star Citrus was able to make the switch over one weekend.

“Lone Star Citrus has a unique operation and we’ve been committed to designing and implementing a solution that is specifically tailored to their needs,” said Mick Heatherington, Vice President of Sales for Prophet. “We’ve worked in the fresh produce industry for more than 30 years and continue to push our technology forward to best serve our clients, like Lone Star Citrus.”

For more information on how Prophet can offer your business flexible and scalable solutions, visit www.prophetize.com, LinkedIn, or contact Prophet at info@prophetize.com.

About Prophet

Prophet is the world’s leading ERP software provider for the fresh produce and horticultural industries. For over 30 years, Prophet has worked alongside fresh produce companies to build an unparalleled understanding of the needs of operators at every stage of the supply chain. Prophet currently operates in North America, South Africa, and Europe at over 250 sites and with over 7,000 users. For more information, visit www.prophetize.com.

About Lone Star Citrus Growers

Lone Star Citrus Growers is a company passionate about our products, people and service. Born of a shared vision to provide the citrus-buying customer an alternative source of Texas citrus, three industry veterans combined their experience, strengths and resources to launch a dream. The foundation of this dream was built upon gathering a core team of employees that have been with us since the day we opened the doors in 2007. For more information, please visit http://lonestarcitrus.com/.