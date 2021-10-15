Longvine Growing Co Announces Executive Leadership Changes

(Mona, Utah) After nearly 7 years leading and transforming the business, Kevin Doran is moving to the Longvine Growing Co Board of Directors, vacating the CEO position. During his tenure as CEO, Kevin was at the helm as the Company navigated numerous challenges by focusing on the customer and ensuring the team worked together with the relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction.

Over the past several weeks the Board of Directors have worked to realign executive and senior management responsibilities, to ensure stability and a supportive platform for future growth.

The board of directors are pleased name Company CFO, Chris Brocklesby to the role of President, Longvine Growing Co. Chris has 13 years of finance and greenhouse management experience, working with several Companies within the industry.

Along with the appointment of a new president, Mike Reed has been named the Chief Commercial Officer and Linton Clarke to the Chief Technology Officer role. Both Mike and Linton have shown incredible depth and leadership capabilities in their previous positions with the organization and will be key in serving the businesses needs going forward.

Discussing the expanded responsibilities of Brocklesby, Reed and Clarke, outgoing CEO Kevin Doran notes, “During my tenure as CEO; Chris, Mike and Linton were critical teammates who were instrumental, along with the broader Sr. Management Group in building the foundational success of the Company. I am pleased to remain active with the company at the board level and provide support to the management group.”

With this leadership foundation in place, Longvine is committed to being a supplier of choice for our customers, through exceptional service levels underpinned by the efforts of our team and volume growth, supported by our partners at Equilibrium Capital. “It has been a pleasure working with Kevin over the past four years as a colleague and friend,” says Dave Chen, Chairman and CEO of Equilibrium Capital. ” His customer first leadership will be critically important as he serves on the board of directors of Longvine. Equilibrium has and will continue to make significant investments in Longvine Growing Co from our funds to meet the needs of retailers for years to come.” Equilibrium recently announced the final close of its second fund dedicated to indoor agriculture, the Controlled Environment Foods Fund II, with total capital commitments of $1.02 billion.

ABOUT LONGVINE GROWING CO

Longvine Growing Co. is the rebranded Houweling USA, a world-renowned greenhouse vegetable grower, and marketer with facilities in Mona, UT, Loveland, CO, and Nogales, AZ. Further supported by partner growers in Canada, Mexico and USA. Longvine’s focus remains on delivering consumers consistent, tasty, and sustainable produce, setting it apart from other grower marketers. From seed selection through growing, harvesting, packing, shipping, and servicing customers, the company is a leader in the North American greenhouse sector.