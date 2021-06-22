Lori Anne Peaches are Back In-Stores for the Summer

RIDGE SPRING, SC – Lori Anne Peaches are back in stores at select retailers nationwide. The varieties that make up the Lori Anne Peach brand are chosen for flavor and are the absolute best of the best fruit grown at Titan Farms. Knowing Lori Anne Peaches will bring back childhood memories of chin dripping goodness and summertime fun, Titan Farms has revamped their POS signage for the upcoming season. Additionally, Lori Anne Carr will continue the tradition of in-store demos at select retailer locations in Minnesota and Louisiana this July and August.

“The opportunity to interact directly with customers is genuinely something I look forward to. We are excited to be able to travel and introduce Lori Anne Peaches to new market areas for these retailers. Consumers ask the best questions and I have the opportunity to share stories about the farm, peaches, and our family. At the same time, I am also able to share tips, techniques, and even some recipes! It’s truly a lot of fun!” – Lori Anne Carr, Vice President and Administrative Manager

“Lori Anne Peaches are by far the best tasting peaches I’ve ever had; there’s really no comparison.” – Lori Anne Peach repeat customer

For more than 10 years, Titan Farms has grown a beautiful peach like none other named the Lori Anne Peach, where only the top 20 percent of their peaches are selected for this brand. Grown by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, this peach is so special that Chalmers could not think of a better name than that of his beloved wife. College sweethearts, who are partners in life and in business, they have produced this ripe consistently tasty peach with just enough fuzz – a special peach that brings back memories of Southern summer days passed, and lazy days shared with family while a warm homemade peach cobbler cools on the kitchen counter. These peaches receive a lot of tender loving care—ripened by humid South Carolina nights, harvested by hand, and carefully selected for packing—giving Lori Anne’s Peaches that special flavor – just how a peach should taste: the perfect marriage between ripeness and flavor.

“A peach so special I named it after my wife.” – Chalmers Carr, President and CEO

To learn more about Titan Farms check out their website: http://titanfarms.com/

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.