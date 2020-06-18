Love Beets Hires BJ McCormick as Director of Foodservice & Emerging Channels

(Bala Cynwyd, PA) – Ready-to-eat beet brand, Love Beets USA, has brought on BJ McCormick as Director of Foodservice & Emerging Channel Sales. With the new addition of McCormick, Love Beets USA will pursue its vision of making value-added beets more accessible to consumers across the country through expansion into foodservice channels.

A seasoned member of the foodservice industry since 2007 and produce industry since 1998, McCormick’s scope of the space will prove to be a valuable asset to the brand and its growth. McCormick spent 12+ years with Pero Family Farms prior to joining Love Beets.

“I’m passionate about the foodservice industry,” said McCormick. “It’s an exciting time to be joining a team that shares that passion and look forward to growing the Love Beets brand within the space with our wonderful beet products.”

McCormick joins a series of new hires to the Love Beets team, including new Director of Sales, Rob Doolan and Sales Account Manager, Jay Zimmerman. Mr. Doolan says McCormick will further bolster the company’s penetration in foodservice and will be instrumental in developing new growth opportunities for the company.

McCormick will support Love Beets’ existing national and regional foodservice distribution partners, working with end-users to expand the company’s offerings of US-grown, organic cooked beets, marinated baby beets, beet beverages, raw beets, and more.

“Beets are very much an on-trend foodservice item,” said George Shropshire, Love Beets USA General Manager. “And we feel confident BJ will help us fulfill our potential as a category leader in this channel!”

ABOUT LOVE BEETS USA

Established in 2010 by husband and wife team, Guy and Katherine Shropshire, Love Beets USA is a true labor of love. Love Beets USA makes tasty, all-natural, ready-to-eat beet products straight from their farms & facility in Rochester, NY. Learn more, get recipes and shop online at www.lovebeets.com. Follow us on social @lovebeets.