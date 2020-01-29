Love Beets Hires Rob Doolan as Director of Sales

(Bala Cynwyd, PA) – Ready-to-eat beet brand Love Beets USA announced today Rob Doolan has joined the team as Director of Sales. With the new addition, Love Beets USA will focus on growing household penetration through continued production of exceptional quality products, retailer growth and expansion, and consistent customer satisfaction.

A veteran of the produce industry since 2001, Doolan’s broad understanding of business operations, client relations and building high-performance sales teams will allow for continued strategic growth and customer care. He previously held the position of Director of Sales at Gourmet Garden (which was acquired by McCormick and Company, Inc. in 2016). During his tenure there, he grew the convenience herb and spice Gourmet Garden brand which is now distributed nationally to more than 23,000 stores.

“I’m passionate about the fresh produce industry today, more than ever,” said Doolan, “I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic team and can’t wait to continue to grow and provide our brand to consumers through strategic partnerships and exciting ventures.”

In 2010, when Love Beets USA was first-launched, Doolan provided counsel and expertise to founders Guy and Katherine Shropshire, guiding them with advice on structuring a dynamic customer service and marketing operation that set them up for the best chance of success. Nearly a decade later, he is back to join the business in full-force.

“Rob is constantly bringing new ideas and innovative solutions to the table,” said George Shropshire, Love Beets USA General Manager. “It’s exciting to have someone with such a vast knowledge of the industry back to help us better serve our customers with products they will love for years to come!”

ABOUT LOVE BEETS USA

Established in 2010 by husband and wife team, Guy and Katherine Shropshire, Love Beets USA is a true labor of love. Love Beets USA makes tasty, all-natural, ready-to-eat beet products straight from their farms & facility in Rochester, NY. Learn more, get recipes and shop online at www.lovebeets.com. Follow us on social @lovebeets.