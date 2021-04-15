LUV by Fresh Directions Intl Takes 1st Place for Their Incredible Booth

Orlando, Florida – LUV by Fresh Directions Intl hit the ground running this past week, with its first exhibition of the year at Southern Exposure 2021, an annual trade event held by the Southeast Produce Council which saw over 275 companies exhibiting.

Key members of the Sales & Marketing as well as the Operations team were in attendance and worked to create a one of a kind experience with their Star Wars themed booth.

The LUV team traveled from their Miami office to showcase their extensive product line ranging from fresh produce; Hass & Tropical avocados, to their retail line of Guacamole and Stand-up Fruit Pulp pouches.

LUV is a family owned and operated company that originated in the Dominican Republic where the company grows, packs and ships its products under the name Grupo Macapi and is then imported and distributed by its subsidiary, LUV by Fresh Directions Intl, driven by Manuel & Sabrina Castillo, 2 of the 5 siblings heading US Operations.

Many attendees referred to the booth as a “must see.” With an intricately woven branding strategy surrounding the idea of “May the LUV be with you,” spectators were lured in by the booth’s upbeat music and Dragonfruit Lemonade sampling. “Where can I find this, I need this drink in my life,” many claimed, as they were delightfully surprised by the richness in taste and fresh tasting combination of the LUV Dragonfruit Pulp and lemonade concoction. It even sparked a conversation on how the team managed to create such an interesting galactic purple color. With its incredible graphics, undeniably tasty sampling, and even Star Wars themed uniforms, every detail was carefully curated to make the trip to booth 427 a true experience.

As if that were not enough, the LUV team created the one giveaway item every attendee wanted. The baby Yoda holding LUV’s signature Hass avocado pin was the talk of the expo. It is no surprise, of course, that LUV was awarded the number one prize for the best decorated booth.

The LUV team also took advantage of the Orlando expo to bring up the rest of the Miami team and share a day of team building at Disney’s Epcot Center.

This is just the beginning for LUV by Fresh Directions Intl as they kick off what is sure to be its best trade show year yet! Make sure to stop by the LUV booth at West Coast Expo in Las Vegas, NV May 18-19.

For more information on LUV check out the Instagram page @LUVFruitDR as the new website is currently being built and will premiere very soon!

About Fresh Directions Int’l:

The Castillo Lora family (Grupo MACAPI) has been growing avocados for over 30 years and exporting worldwide. Fresh Directions is the importer for Grupo Macapi Avocado and fruit products based in Miami, Fl. Manuel and Sabrina Castillo, two of the five siblings of the Castillo Family manage all operations in the United States bringing delicious Hass Avocados to the U.S. Marketplace. In addition, Fresh Directions imports a variety of tropical avocado, including Semil and Carla; processed avocado pulps, guacamole, and fruit pulps. As a fully integrated grower, packer, and processor of fruit products from the Dominican Republic, Fresh Directions also utilizes HPP technology in their facility located in Quita Sueno under the “LUV” brand. For additional information, please visit: www.luvfruits.com or visit us on Instagram @luvfruitdr