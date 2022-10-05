Magic Sun Celebrates 14 Years as a Leading Hydroponic Tomato Grower

Magic Sun is a leading hydroponic tomatoes, blueberries and bell peppers grower with greenhouses covering over 211 acres of production.

The company offers a broad line of conventional and organic high-quality products that are sold year-round to distribution partners and retailers in North America.

Over the last 14 years, Magic Sun has expanded its growing and research operations to more than 211 acres in Mexico. The company is innovative, visionary and a pioneer in the use of high-tech greenhouses to offer optimal light conditions and mild weather to develop a year-round supply for a variety of tomatoes with the best quality and flavor.

While using cutting-edge technologies, Magic Sun combines the best of nature with the best of sophisticated systems in the greenhouses:

Mother nature still rules: as engineers rely heavily on bees who pollinate plants in promoting a healthy growing environment and eco-friendly system.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) standards : combined with proactive protocols to monitor greenhouse ecosystems and introduce beneficial insects to prey on the bugs that damage crops.

Nutrient Balance: Plants are fed by mixing nutrients into the irrigation systems. Tests are taken to closely monitor and adjust nutrients to maximize the overall growing conditions.

Greenhouse Temperature: The sun provides the majority of heat while supplemental warmth is provided by circulating hot water through the greenhouses.

Efficient Land Use: Greenhouses maximize environmental acreage by utilizing highly density plantings with nutrients applied directly to the roots to yield up to four times more production than conventional farming.

Sophisticated irrigation systems: Magic Sun water recycling program monitors growth and water absorption to optimize growing condition to ensure greenhouses are far more efficient than growing tomatoes conventionally, which typically requires 10 to 20 times more water.

GRASP Certification: Magic Sun's Global GAP Certification includes a voluntary GRASP Assessment, designed to create a farm social system. Employees are encouraged to develop a collaborative work environment.

“For us, this 14 years celebration is not just a company anniversary. Is the dream of a big family that has defied all odds to grow strong and achieve great things together. Over the years, the success of this company has been guided by our commitment to leverage our growers’ expertise, our vision to locate produce greenhouses in key optimal agricultural regions, and applying painstaking attention to product quality. Our dream is to deliver most awesome flavors to consumers”, said Gerardo Lopez, CEO of Magic Sun.

With an exponential growth across all the US, Magic Sun’s team offers the full range of support services to bring its fresh grown products to consumers through its nationwide network of distributors and retail partners.