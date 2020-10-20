Maglio Companies National Food Service Broker Appointment Announcement

The Fresh Group, Ltd. – Maglio Companies, is pleased to announce that effective October 19, 2020 Advantage Waypoint will represent Maglio Companies nationally. Maglio has been invested in the produce business for over 118 years with facilities in 1) Glendale, WI, 2) Boston, MA and 3) McAllen, TX. Maglio’s key Food Service products include case-lot commodities, less-than case-lot “splits”, fresh cut fruit & vegetables, and cold pressed juice. Maglio has been an industry leader in food safety, process development, and packaging innovation.

“I am extremely excited with the relationship we have built so quickly with the Advantage Waypoint leadership team and I have tremendous confidence that together we will be better positioned with Advantage

Waypoint as our Sales and Marketing partner to drive our National growth” – Sam Maglio, president of The Fresh Group “Advantage Waypoint has long been the leader in the food service segment and offers tremendous depth of critical distributor / operator relationships. Additionally, they understand our business plan and they offer committed resources that will help us drive our mutual growth locally as well as nationally.”

The Fresh Group, AKA – Maglio Produce is headquartered in Glendale Wisconsin. Maglio has been in the produce business for over 118 years. Formed in 1902 in the Chicago market, they have continued as a major produce presence in the Midwest, and recently in Boston and Texas. Maglio specializes in “Fresh-Cut” produce; however, Maglio grows, buys, and distributes a full-line of commodity products. In 2016 they began selling Cold-Pressed juice throughout the industry.

Advantage Waypoint is the only national foodservice sales and marketing agency providing an ideal combination of talent, resources, and experienced management across all 50 states. Advantage Waypoint continues to focus on adding and delivering value to the evolving foodservice industry and all its system participants.