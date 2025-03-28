Maglio Companies Presents Watermelon Category with Packaging Benefits

MILWAUKEE, WI — Watermelon is a staple for most households, especially during the summertime in North America. For those looking to capitalize on this demand, Maglio Companies has a solution. The company’s proprietary ReadyRipe™ offering is a reusable and resealable watermelon pouch that naturally keeps watermelon fresh and sweeter for an extended period of time.

Sam Maglio, Chief Executive Officer of Maglio Companies, explains, “The development of the patented pouch took several years and significant field-testing to perfect it. We wanted to get the technology just right.”

Richard Butera, Director of Business Development, and National Watermelon Board Executive Director George Szczepanski recently connected on the importance of this success.

George Szczepanski, Executive Director, National Watermelon Board, says: “Maglio’s ReadyRipe pouch has already helped retailers reduce labor while offering a convenient solution for consumers. With the launch of their new ‘Retail Shipper Unit’, this product is now available to both retailers processing pre-cut watermelon and consumers looking for a storage solution for whole watermelons they cut at home. Expanding availability through this new channel has the potential to drive even greater consumption by making watermelon more accessible and easier to enjoy. It’s great to see members like Maglio continue to develop solutions that enhance convenience for consumers. Innovation like this is key to driving category growth and supporting both retailers and shippers.”

Maglio’s ReadyRipe™ offering is a reusable and resealable watermelon pouch that naturally keeps watermelon fresh and sweeter for an extended period of time.

Richard Butera, Director of Business Development of Maglio Companies, says: “While Maglio’s ReadyRipe watermelon pouch, cut-in-store program has already provided retailers with a cost saving and convenient model for their customer, our new ‘Retail Shipper Unit’ program targets the consumer who prefer to purchase a whole watermelon and cut at home.”

“In watermelon sales, there are 2 types of consumers: those who prefer to purchase cut melon ready to eat, and those who prefer to cut their own. This new offering provides retailers with value-added sales, category growth, and consumer options! The high-quality graphic watermelon pouch ‘shipper unit’ is conveniently affixed to an existing watermelon bin in retail settings, taking no additional floor space. Maglio has answered demand with this the retail shipper unit, and consumers now have a great solution for their cut watermelon at home or on the go,” adds Butera.

The watermelon is available in both a clear and graphic pouch options, learn more about the solution here.