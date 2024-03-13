Maglio Companies Successfully Protects Its Patent on ReadyRipe ¼ Sliced Watermelon Pouch, Safeguarding Retailer Trust in this Innovative Produce Department Solution

Glendale, WI – Maglio Companies, a contemporary produce supplier, is proud to announce the successful protection of its patent for the ReadyRipe ¼ sliced watermelon pouch. This accomplishment not only underscores the company’s dedication to innovation, but also serves to preserve trust with retailers who may not have previously utilized the original ReadyRipe pouch.

The ReadyRipe¼ sliced watermelon pouch, developed solely by Maglio Companies, represents a significant advancement in the way watermelons are stored and transported. These cutting-edge pouches are engineered to preserve the freshness and quality of cut watermelon while providing unparalleled convenience to consumers and retailers alike. The patented technology within the ReadyRipe ¼ sliced watermelon pouch ensures that watermelons retain their ripe, ready-to-eat state long after they have been cut!

“We are delighted to prevail with our patent for the ReadyRipe ¼ sliced watermelon pouch,” said Sam Maglio, CEO of Maglio Companies. “This milestone not only reflects our commitment to innovation but also reinstates trust with consumers who may not have experienced the expected outcome achieved by our ReadyRipe pouch. We are confident that this patented technology will continue to revolutionize the way watermelons are offered for retail sale, ultimately benefiting both retailers and consumers.”

Maglio Companies has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the fresh produce industry, consistently delivering high-quality products and innovative solutions. With the protection of its patent, the company further solidifies its position as a leader in produce innovation.

Richard Butera, Director Of Business Development says “In addition to extending the freshness and quality of watermelons, the ReadyRipe pouch offers numerous advantages to both consumers and retailers. These responsibly designed pouches minimize waste by prolonging the shelf life of watermelons, thereby reducing spoilage and decreasing shrink for retailers without the use of any added gasses, chemicals or preservatives. Moreover, the user-friendly packaging streamlines handling and display, simplifying the process for retailers and enhancing the overall shopping experience for consumers”.

Maglio Companies remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation and advancing the fresh produce industry through continuous investment in research and development. The protection of its patent on the ReadyRipe ¼ sliced watermelon pouche, marks a significant milestone for the company and underscores its unwavering dedication to excellence.

For more information about Maglio Companies and its inventive products, please visit www.maglioproduce.com, email – RAB@maglioproduce.com

About Maglio Companies:

Maglio Companies is a manufacturer and distributor of refrigerated, plant based foods with both conventional and extended shelf life. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Maglio Companies is committed to delivering fresh and flavorful produce that meets the highest standards of quality and excellence.