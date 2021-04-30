Make Mother’s Day Sweeter with Frieda’s French Style Crêpes

LOS ALAMITOS, CA – After a year of distanced gatherings, Mom deserves the works this year! Since many shoppers skipped prepping for a traditional Sunday brunch with the entire family in 2020, give them something a little more festive this spring.

Make your store the crêpes destination this Mother’s Day. Add Frieda’s French-Style Crêpes to your berry case and merchandise the surrounding area with chocolate sauce, drizzles, preserves, nuts, and—of course—flowers! Or, inspire shoppers to take a savory spin and serve brunch-ready crêpes with a simple side of shaved watermelon radish, drizzled with a floral pink lemon vinaigrette. Tie in a fresh Tikis™ drinking coconut, or a refreshing passion fruit mojito to wash it all down.

“As a (new) mother to a five-month-old, I think I’ve earned a day that’s all about me. I’m pretty excited to spend Mother’s Day being celebrated by my husband and, of course, eating something delicious,” says Alex Jackson Berkley, director of sales at Frieda’s Specialty Produce. “For special occasions like this, I love setting up a crêpe bar, complete with fruits, nuts, whipped cream, and all the fixings! This time I’ve got my eyes on these bright and festive vanilla cream-filled crêpes with blueberry sauce, berries & kumquats.”

This year, it’s all about embracing togetherness. Call your Frieda’s account manager today for easy crêpe and fresh fruit merchandising solutions to make your shoppers’ celebrations all the more meaningful!

