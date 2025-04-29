Mango Season 2025: Shimla Hills Gears Up for a Juicy Harvest

With the rapidly approaching Indian mango season 2025, Shimla Hills is gearing up to provide a bountiful harvest for producing premium mango offerings. From the world-renowned Alphonso mango to the juicy Totapuri, Neelam, Kesar, Raspuri, and Green Mango, our mango collection caters to the varying requirements of the global food and beverage (F&B) sector. Looking forward to the strong mango yield prediction for 2025, the fruit and vegetable ingredients supplier is prepping up to meet the soaring mango demand across the world. They are a trusted name among global F&B manufacturers due to consistent quality, robust supply chains, and modern processing technologies.

Speaking about their expectations from the upcoming fruit season in 2025, a spokesperson for Shimla Hills said, “We are expecting a wonderful mango yield this year. With our strong roots in Indian agriculture, strong relationships with local farmers, and advanced manufacturing facilities, we are ready to meet the diverse F&B requirements of both domestic and international clients. Since there’s a promising current mango forecast, we are thrilled to provide our partners with some of the premium quality mango offerings worldwide.”

Shimla Hills utilises advanced food processing techniques, such as aseptic processing, IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) solutions, and canning technology to extend the product’s shelf life without compromising on nutrition and taste. Their mango offers come in various forms, like mango puree/pulp, puree/juice concentrate, and IQF mango dices/chunks/halves. All these formats are perfect for industrial food manufacturers, beverage manufacturers, and confectionery makers alike.

The spokesperson further mentioned, “Innovation is at the heart of Shimla Hills’ processing technique. Our goal is to preserve the natural aroma, flavour, and nutritional values of the real mango varieties 2025 – particularly the premium ones, like Alphonso. Our team of experts is experienced and skilled enough to carefully store and maintain product integrity from the farm to the production facility. From raw material preparation to final packaging, our experts test the product at each step to ensure we meet the highest international standards for food quality and safety.”

Why partner with Shimla Hills? With global certifications like ISO, FSSAI, and APEDA, as well as recognition as a certified Export House, we are a reliable global supplier of the finest mango offerings. Whether someone is seeking mango pulp manufacturers for their beverage brand or a food company sourcing for the best consistent quality, Shimla Hills is the go-to choice for assured safety, traceability, and excellence. Let’s make the most of the upcoming mango season. Visit their website to explore all mango products from Shimla Hills and pre-book your supply for 2025.

