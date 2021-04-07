Mangos in Good Supply for Spring and Summer Menus

Orlando, Florida – “More than 70 percent of the total fresh mango volume arriving in the United States each year occurs in the spring and summer,” said National Mango Board Marketing Specialist Suwann Frison, “making for an ideal time to showcase mango on food and beverage menus.”



The season brings several mango varieties into the market. With supplies of Honey (Ataulfo), Francis, Haden, and Tommy Atkins varieties headed to the U.S., operators can choose a mango with the right flavor, aroma, color, and texture for signature dishes. Operators are encouraged to peruse a collection of Mango Chef Creations for menu inspiration, including summery Vegetarian Mango Spring Rolls with Mango Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce and a mouth-watering Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich with Mango Slaw and Mango Jalapeño Jam.



For more information about fresh mango varieties and availability, storage and handling tips, nutrition highlights, and innovative recipes that capitalize on fresh mango popularity, visit mango.org/foodservice.

About National Mango Board



The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily value of vitamin C, 15% of daily value of folate, 15% of daily value of copper, 8% of daily value of vitamin A, 8% of daily value of vitamin B6, 7% of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.