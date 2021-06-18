Mann Packing Co., Inc. Announces Three New Time-Saving Veggie Products to Revolutionize Family Meals

Coral Gables, FL – Mann Packing Co., Inc. (“Mann”), a subsidiary of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, is excited to today announce the addition of three new products – MANN™ Veggie Sides, Steakhouse Style and Better Pasta. Available now at select retailers nationwide, these new meal companions will be sure to make even the pickiest eater ask for more vegetables.

Packaged in easy-to-prepare bags, MANN™ Veggie Sides go from microwave to table in just three minutes. Sauce dollop technology seasons each veggie to perfection, providing a light and delicious flavor in a convenient way. Flavor variations include Broccoli with Lemon Herb, Cauliflower with Parmesan Pepper or Green Beans with Onion and Bacon.

If you can’t make it to your fancy restaurant reservation, Mann’s has also got you covered! Enjoy the same quality and taste from your favorite upscale restaurant in the comfort of your own home. MANN™ Steakhouse Style are the perfect way to enjoy the finest, high-quality vegetables without leaving your home.

These veggies have the same great taste from your favorite five-star restaurants and are conveniently washed, pre-cut, cleaned and ready for any recipe. With high-end vegetables that complement any main dish, MANN™ Steakhouse Style are not your standard grocery store vegetables. Whether grilled, roasted, baked or sautéed, the three varieties of Asparagus, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli and CAULILINI® baby cauliflower are ready to serve up smiles the whole night!

Pasta is great, but those carbs are not as welcome to the table. MANN™ Better Pasta offers the same great taste as traditional pasta, just without the guilt. Made from 100% fresh vegetables, this pasta alternative can be easily prepared on stovetop or microwave. Crafted using only the finest and freshest of ingredients, MANN™ Better Pasta features a special cut of vegetables that replaces traditional wheat pasta, without sacrificing flavor. MANN™ Better Pasta will fool any picky eater with its great taste and quality, believably replacing carbs. It’s so good you won’t miss the carbs!

“At Mann Packing, we strive to meet consumer needs with vegetable products that offer convenience, premium taste and quality at an affordable price,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “We hope these new Mann’s products will incorporate more delicious fresh vegetables into our consumers’ daily lives and we look forward to bringing more products like these to the table soon.”

The MANN brand has been a symbol of produce innovation during the last 80 years. Now, as a part of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., Mann Packing Co., Inc. will continue to delight shoppers with wholesome, innovative and delicious products. For more information on Mann Packing, including where to find its products, visit VeggiesMadeEasy.com. For recipes and more, visit the company’s social media channels including, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT MANN PACKING CO., Inc.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of western vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli and MANN sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.