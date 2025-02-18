March 1st is National Sunkist Citrus Day: A Fresh Opportunity to Drive Sales

Sunkist Celebrates Annual Sunkist Citrus Day with New Shopper Activations

Valencia, Calif. – Sunkist Growers proudly announces the 3rd observance of National Sunkist Citrus Day (NSCD) on March 1st, an annual celebration that honors the deep-rooted legacy of its multi-generational, family-owned citrus farms. NSCD recognizes the growers who have played a part in cultivating premium citrus for consumers nationwide for over a century.

With this special day now officially recognized by the National Day Calendar, Sunkist is calling on retailers and consumers alike to highlight its cooperative’s rich history and lasting impact. Through in-store activations, digital promotions, and interactive shopper-marketing experiences, Sunkist aims to elevate awareness of citrus’ role in health, wellness, and culinary enjoyment and drive traffic to the produce department.

“National Sunkist Citrus Day is more than a marketing initiative – it’s a tribute to the generations of hardworking growers who have dedicated their lives to nurturing the best citrus possible,” says Cassie Howard, senior director of category management and marketing at Sunkist. “This day gives us a chance to reflect on our heritage while also showcasing the fresh, vibrant, in-season citrus that continues to delight consumers today.”

March marks the peak for in-season conventional and organic citrus, including varieties such as Navel, Blood, and Cara Cara oranges, lemons, California mandarins, grapefruit, and Minneola tangelos. With consumer demand for fresh, healthy foods continuing to rise, Sunkist delivers the perfect combination of flavor, nutrition, and versatility for everyday consumption.

To support retailers, Sunkist has introduced new point-of-sale materials featuring NSCD-themed header cards, lemons with a zesty twist, ‘Meet Cali™ clip cards, and an interactive recipe generator that helps shoppers explore creative citrus-infused meals. Additionally, retailers are encouraged to build large displays promoting NSCD, feature Sunkist citrus in weekly circulars, and engage shoppers through social media using #NationalSunkistCitrusDay.

“We continue to see strong consumer engagement across the citrus category, with promotable volumes driving demand,” explains Howard. “Compared to last year, Navels are up 5%, Blood Oranges 19%, and Cara Caras an impressive 27%. Citrus remains a proven basket-builder, and seasonal programs like National Sunkist Citrus Day provide retailers with the perfect opportunity to drive incremental sales and maximize category growth.”

Sunkist invites consumers to explore personalized citrus-based recipes via its interactive tool at sunkist.com/calisunshine/ to further inspire citrus consumption. Users receive custom citrus-infused recipe ideas by selecting their preferred citrus varietal and meal type, driving both engagement and purchase intent.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned and operated by more than 1,000 growers of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.