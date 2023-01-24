Mark Your Calendars: Viva Fresh Registration Opens January 25th

Mission, Texas – The Texas International Produce Association(TIPA) is excited to announce that general registration for the 2023 Viva Fresh Expo will open on January 25, 2023. The highly anticipated event will return to the incredible Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas on March 30 – April 1, 2023. Attendee registration for the event will be open online at www.vivafreshexpo.com/attendees.

Not only does Viva Fresh shine a light on the importance of Texas – especially the Rio Grande Valley – as a vital trade corridor and production zone for fresh fruits and vegetables, but it also puts a large focus on promoting healthy eating and adopting a healthy lifestyle. The three-day event will have everything the industry loves: great food, plenty of networking, unique education, and building relationships in a vibrant, relaxed, and intimate setting.

Of course, everyone can expect this year to be better than ever with the return of popular events such as the Viva Fresh Open Golf Tournament, Grapevine Winery Tours, and the In Bloom Women in Produce reception.

Attendees will experience a contagious burst of energy unlike any speaker before, during the keynote lunch where ex-rap record executive out of Atlanta turned health advocate, inspirational leader, athlete and philanthropist, Charlie Rocket (aka CEO Charlie) shares his pure energy. His story of music label success, fame, and multimillion dollar worth were interrupted by a health crisis turned second chance. His story will inspire, and his energy will motivate everyone to raise the bar on following their dreams.

“Viva Fresh has become known for our emphasis on big ideas around fruit and vegetable consumption, and what healthy living can look like in 2023 – and Charlie Rocket is an embodiment of that message,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO and president of TIPA. “Our industry wants to sell more fruits and vegetables, but we have to walk that walk where consumption is involved. The Clean Eating Challenge is a first-hand account of an industry community doing exactly that! And the Viva Fresh Expo, well, we know that’s where fresh fruits and vegetables are the stars of the show.”

Making a comeback is the highly anticipated women’s event,In Bloom, designed to empower and advance women in produce. The event continues to grow in popularity as members come together and share their learning and experiences at the event and throughout the year. This year’s event will sport a game-show theme, where guests can expect to win valuable insights while networking and continuing to build their community. Conceived at the 2019 Viva Fresh Expo, In Bloom utilizes shared opportunities, networking, mentorship, advocacy, and professional development, while also offering a supportive environment of women committed to helping each other.

Also, back by popular demand is the Y-TIPA reception, which brings together industry members under the age of 35 to network and learn from each other. Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success with over 100 attendees across multiple sectors of the industry.

Bigger. Bolder. Fresher. Better than ever. See y’all in Dallas!

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as a critical trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $10 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.