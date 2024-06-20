Marketing Activity for California Avocado Month Continues in Tandem with Crop Increase to an Estimated 250 Million Pounds

IRVINE, Calif. – At its June 6 Board of Directors meeting, the California Avocado Commission announced findings from its mid-season grower and packer crop survey, which now estimates volume to exceed 250 million pounds. This forecast for the 2024 crop is about 20% higher than the pre-season estimate. About 60% of the crop has been harvested, meaning there is about 40% of the California avocado crop still maturing and sizing on the trees. Currently there is a good supply of a range of sizes to meet a variety of customer needs. At the meeting, the CAC Board approved additional investment for the fiscal year, including incremental marketing support.

“California Avocado Month is going very well, and we’re excited to provide partner retailers with even more support from now through the summer,” said CAC Vice President of Marketing Terry Splane. “Our team has been collaborating with the retailers’ avocado packers to align a timely flow of California avocados with promotion activity to support them.”

Marketing activity for California Avocado Month continues throughout June. Now through the end of the season, CAC is bolstering advertising and social media support spotlighting the California avocado difference and focusing on communication of the fruit’s locally grown and sustainably farmed attributes.

“The new California avocado advertising campaign is resonating very well with consumers, retailers and foodservice customers,” said Splane. “We are very pleased with the performance metrics we are tracking.”

Incremental customized retailer support programs including digital programs, custom point-of-sale materials, display bins and social media support are key components of California avocado marketing support. In early June the Commission hosted a well-attended influencer event at a Raley’s store in Sacramento. In addition to a lively product demonstration for Raley’s shoppers and sampling of California avocado dishes, a conversation with fourth-generation California avocado grower Michael Craviotto was an event highlight for the influencers. Craviotto answered questions and discussed the sustainability practices he uses when farming California avocados as well as the value of seeking out locally grown produce. Social content was posted by the Commission influencer attendees directly following the event and additional curated posts will be shared on their channels later this month to their more than 1.8 million collective followers.

