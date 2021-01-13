Markon Hires New Food Safety Director

SALINAS, Calif. – Markon—whose reputation is built upon its dedication to food safety—is welcoming Kate Burr as its new Food Safety Director.

In her new role, Burr will use her proficiency of field and processing practices, product recall expertise, and sustainability knowledge to enhance Markon’s food safety initiatives. She will be responsible for compliance with Markon’s 5-Star Food Safety® Program standards throughout Markon’s supply chain; ensure all Markon First Crop, Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials products meet or exceed its stringent food safety standards; and serve as the voice of Markon for all food safety-related matters. She will also deliver relevant industry information to members, alert customers about food safety concerns, and conduct ongoing research in the field.

“Food safety is of the utmost concern for Markon, our members, and foodservice operators alike,” said Andy Hamilton, Markon’s President. “From day one, we’ve focused on ensuring the safety of the products we provide. Kate will be a valuable part of our team, who remains committed to providing Confidence in Every Case® along with the highest quality fresh fruit and vegetables.”

Markon’s dedication to food safety centers around its 5-Star Food Safety Program, which is based on specifications, inspections, information, and third-party audits at five key points: fields, facilities, transportation, distributor warehouses, and operators’ kitchens.

Burr is a graduate of Oregon State University where she received her degree in Public Health. She held multiple roles at Church Brothers Farms, Salinas from 2015 to 2020, including Sustainability & Customer Response Programs Manager where she was responsible for developing their comprehensive customer assurance tracking program as well as implementing a detailed Food Safety Recall Plan. Additionally, Burr created a sustainability report focused on the company’s internal farming operations while serving on the Produce Marketing Association’s Sustainability Committee.

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all of its premium farm-to-table produce, including Markon First Crop, Markon Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials product lines, so foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California and nationally known as leaders in quality, consistency, and convenience, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Markon continues to introduce new products, time-saving, and innovative packaging based on the needs of our member and operator customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.