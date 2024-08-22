Markon Hosts 19th Annual Markon Summit in Monterey, California

Salinas, CA – Markon Cooperative, a leader in fresh produce supply and innovation, proudly held its 19th Annual Markon Summit in Monterey, California. The three-day event brought together over 200 representatives from their exclusive member companies that include Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods Company.

The Markon Summit, renowned for its focus on fresh produce, featured an engaging program designed to deepen attendees’ understanding of produce through various activities. Participants enjoyed tours of the Salinas Valley and engaged in educational sessions aimed at enhancing their produce knowledge and skills.

Highlights of the event included:

Field Tours of Fresh Produce : Attendees explored the Salinas Valley, witnessing firsthand the hard work that goes into growing, packing, and harvesting fresh produce they provide to operator customers.

Educational Sessions : These sessions provided valuable insights into fresh produce management and industry trends.

Mini Trade Shows: Participants had the opportunity to connect with supplier-partners and explore Markon brand products, including Markon First Crop, Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials.

Andy Hamilton, the company’s CEO, expressed his enthusiasm: “The Markon Summit has been the pinnacle event for our membership. For 19 years, we have strived to deliver an experience highlighting the value of Markon fresh produce. Featuring our Markon-brand items and valued supplier partnerships, these action-packed days leverage the bountiful harvest of the Salinas Valley to provide unparalleled training and tools.”

This year’s programming included practical lettuce cuttings, dynamic educational settings, and a closing session designed to consolidate the learnings into actionable insights for members. “We look forward to this event every year,” Hamilton added. “The Markon team deeply appreciates the support of our supplier partners and sponsors who contribute to its success.”

The Markon Summit continues to be a vital platform for industry professionals to expand their knowledge and network within the fresh produce sector, helping to ensure Confidence in Every Case.

For more information on Markon, please visit www.markon.com.

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all its premium farm-to-table produce, including the Markon First Crop®, Ready-Set-Serve®, and Markon Essentials® product lines so that foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California, and nationally known as leaders in quality, consistency, and convenience, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods Company) and their North American foodservice customers. Markon continues to introduce new, time-saving products and innovative packaging based on the needs of our member and operator customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.