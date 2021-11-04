Markon Provides Update on West Coast Fall Harvesting Transitions

Markon Cooperative Produce November 4, 2021

With the fall harvest transition well under way along the West Coast, Markon is actively working with its suppliers and grower-partners as several of its commodity and value-added produce items move to more favorable growing areas.

Fast Facts From Markon: 

Although many produce items are available year-round, most are not harvested in the same regions the entire time 

West Coast lettuce and leafy greens growers make seasonal moves in the fall and spring 

Other high use produce items that transition include broccoli, celery and strawberries 

Markon inspectors travel with the seasons, monitoring product daily to ensure quality and food safety standards are met 

Markon has created a video highlighting the West Coast fall harvesting transition process: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZW1e75hGGM  

