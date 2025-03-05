Martori Farms Set to Acquire the Assets of V.H. Azhderian & Co., Expanding Melon Operations in California

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Martori Farms, the nation’s leading grower and distributor of premium melons, is proud to announce the acquisition of the assets of V.H. Azhderian & Co., a company with a deep-rooted legacy in the melon industry. This strategic move marks Martori Farms’ expansion into California’s highly productive San Joaquin Valley, one of the most fertile growing regions in the world.

V.H. Azhderian & Co. has a storied history dating back to 1915, when V.H. Azhderian began growing and shipping melons in the Imperial Valley. Over its 100 plus-year tenure, the company operated in several key locations, including Holtville, Turlock, Dos Palos, and its historic downtown facility in Los Banos. The company was a pioneer in melon packing and shipping, establishing itself as one of the longest tenured melon operations in Los Banos, Ca. Under the respected Three Star label, Azhderian melons became widely recognized for their quality and excellence in the marketplace.

As part of this acquisition, Berj Moosekian, a longtime leader in the Azhderian family business, will join Martori Farms as Director of California Agricultural Operations. Moosekian, who managed the family’s melon operations starting in the mid-1990s, brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to his new role. His leadership will be instrumental in overseeing Martori Farms’ expansion in California and ensuring the successful integration of the Los Banos facility into the company’s operations.

“We are honored to carry forward the legacy of V.H. Azhderian & Co. and to expand our footprint in California’s premier melon-growing region,” said Steve Martori, CEO of Martori Farms. “With Berj Moosekian leading our California agricultural operations and our continued commitment to delivering premium melons under the Kandy label, we are poised for a successful future in the region.”

Martori Farms plans to leverage the Los Banos facility to enhance its production capabilities, ensuring efficient cooling, storage, and distribution of its melons across the country. By integrating this site into its operations, the company continues its commitment to innovation and excellence in the produce industry.