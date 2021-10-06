Marygrace Sexton, Founder and CEO of Natalie’s Juice Company, Makes Inc.’s 2021 Female Founders 100 List

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices announced today that Founder and CEO Marygrace Sexton has been including on Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Female Founders 100, a list that honors the most exceptional, trailblazing, and diverse group of 100 women who’ve powered through adversity in a very tough year and changed the world.

Marygrace Sexton founded Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company in 1989 starting out with a single used juicing machine, no contracts, and a small production space. Today, the company has two facilities in Florida and distributes its juices in 32 states and 41 countries worldwide. The company has won numerous awards for its line of squeezed fresh, minimally processed juices. This year, Inc. Magazine also recognized Natalie’s Juice Company as one of the fastest growing companies in Florida.

“I founded Natalie’s Juice Company with a mission to produce high-quality, authentic juices for families,” said Marygrace Sexton, who still runs the company with members of her own family – including her daughter Natalie, for whom the brand was named. “This was back in 1989, when I saw an opportunity to provide a fresh, pure product made from local Florida citrus fruits. That niche concept proved very appealing and garnered more consumer demand than we ever thought it would. Today, Natalie’s provides customers around the world a much-needed, healthier juice option.”

For over 30 years, Sexton has overseen operations at Natalie’s, introducing new juices, ice teas, lemonades, mixers, and exotic blends, including the company’s most recent line of holistic juices. She has initiated modern processing methods, launched a successful direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, and, with the marketing prowess of her daughter Natalie, built the business into a multi-million dollar brand – all while staying committed to the company’s core principles of mindfully crafting small-batches of the highest quality juices on the market.

“A big part of Natalie’s success has been our continuous focus on keeping things simple. To a marketplace looking for authenticity, we produce juices that we guarantee deliver the high quality and nutrition they want,” reports Natalie Sexton, the Vice President of Marketing. “This means remaining committed to sourcing only the highest quality ingredients that deliver an unrivaled freshness that exceeds our customer’s expectations.”

In recognition of the high-quality juices the company produces, Natalie’s has been ranked in the top 10 highest sold orange juice brands in Neilsen’s MULO Natural Channel. With consumers looking for convenient ways to maintain their health and bolster their immune systems, Natalie’s Juice Company is on target to see revenues rise almost 40% above last year’s – projected to come in at over $90 million.

Inc. editors and writers reviewed thousands of applications to identify the 100 female founders who continued to triumph in a year filled with so many challenges. The result is an outstanding list of founders who have improvised, adapted, and created their businesses from nothing. They join game-changing past honorees Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes, and more.

“The 100 women highlighted on this list are inspiring, creative, tenacious, and trailblazing role models in entrepreneurship. What’s more is they were able to achieve success during one of the toughest years ever. That’s something certainly worth celebrating,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk..

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

Inc.’s Female Founders 100 issue (October 2021) will be available online on September 28 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on October 5.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.