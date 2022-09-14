Maryland Resident Wins AVO Tesla 3 in Lidl and Avocados from Peru Giveaway

Arlington, VA – Lidl and Avocados from Peru (AFP) hosted a celebration on September 12 at the supermarket’s Merrifield, Virginia location to present the keys of the AVO Tesla to Dr. José Jerónimo, a Maryland cancer specialist and the winner of the 2022 Summer Sweepstakes. Lidl also awarded Dr. Jerónimo with a $500 gift card to use at any of their supermarket locations.

The flagship Sweepstakes ran from July 1 through August 31 and promoted the theme, “Eat Healthy and Live Green.” This was just one of AFP’s summer giveaways and initiatives, which set out to encourage sustainable living as consuming avocados provides benefits to the body and the environment – just as electric vehicles reduce harmful carbon emissions and pollution. The sweepstakes received tens of thousands of entries over the summer and was by far the largest giveaway hosted by Lidl and AFP.

“I shop at Lidl all the time and am a longtime buyer of Avocados from Peru. I am so excited that I won the Sweepstakes,” Dr. Jerónimo said, “I can’t wait to drive home in my AVO Tesla!”

“We are ecstatic for José, the lucky winner of the AVO Tesla! We are grateful for Lidl’s partnership to make this Sweepstakes a reality,” said Xavier Equihua, President of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, “From all of us at Avocados from Peru, thank you to everyone who took part in this exciting giveaway!”

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission



The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption for Avocados from Peru through programming, advertising, retail promotion and public relations. Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.