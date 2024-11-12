Mass. Farmers Sound Alarm About Upcoming Cuts to a Fresh-Produce SNAP Benefit

Hannah Reale, GBH Produce November 11, 2024

Massachusetts families who receive food assistance also qualify for extra dollars every month they can spend on fresh, locally grown produce. But that benefit will soon be drastically reduced.

Starting Dec. 1, the Healthy Incentives Program, run by the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance, will be cut to $20 per month, regardless of household size. It currently ranges from $40 monthly for one or two people to $80 for a family of six or larger. Purchases at qualified vendors up to that amount are instantly reimbursed on their EBT cards.

Farmers and lawmakers say the benefit gives SNAP recipients more access to healthy food while also boosting the local economy. With the looming reduction, advocates are concerned about the potential health impacts on families, and vendors told GBH News they worry about losing income.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: GBH

Related Articles

Dairy

‘Add Milk!’ Program Launches in Alabama, Boosting Purchasing Power for Low-Income Families Using SNAP

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy June 13, 2023

A nutrition incentive program that helps low-income families purchase healthy fluid milk products is expanding across Alabama. The Add Milk! program is being launched by the Auburn University’s College of Human Sciences Hunger Solutions Institute (HSI) and select retailers to provide a dollar-for-dollar match for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, when they purchase low-fat or non-fat milk.