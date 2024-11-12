Mass. Farmers Sound Alarm About Upcoming Cuts to a Fresh-Produce SNAP Benefit

Massachusetts families who receive food assistance also qualify for extra dollars every month they can spend on fresh, locally grown produce. But that benefit will soon be drastically reduced.

Starting Dec. 1, the Healthy Incentives Program, run by the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance, will be cut to $20 per month, regardless of household size. It currently ranges from $40 monthly for one or two people to $80 for a family of six or larger. Purchases at qualified vendors up to that amount are instantly reimbursed on their EBT cards.

Farmers and lawmakers say the benefit gives SNAP recipients more access to healthy food while also boosting the local economy. With the looming reduction, advocates are concerned about the potential health impacts on families, and vendors told GBH News they worry about losing income.

