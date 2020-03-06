Mastronardi Produce Surpasses Decade-Long Recognition of Business Excellence

Kingsville, ON – The only thing better than being recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed companies for an entire decade is to earn it for an 11th year in a row. Mastronardi Produce has once again been honored with this esteemed designation, retaining their prestigious Platinum Club status among Canada’s business elite.

“Each year brings a new set of challenges, opportunities, and growth but our mission is always the same – inspiring healthy living through WOW flavor experiences,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “This award is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team across the business and their commitment to be the best in the industry.”

“Throughout the program’s 27-year history, thousands of private companies have competed for this designation,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s winners have proven that they are continually and deliberately pushing boundaries; they are competitive about their place on the world stage. This is evident in their unwavering commitment to clear and concise strategies, their capability to clearly prove and articulate their sustained competitive advantage, and their commitment to the lifeblood of their organization: their people, with specific focus on developing next gen leaders.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and an increased focus on global competition.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Mastronardi Produce®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Zima®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 65 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries. To learn more about Mastronardi Produce, visit sunsetgrown.com