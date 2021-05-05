Mastronardi Raises the Bar of Excellence in Canadian Business for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

Kingsville, ON – Mastronardi Produce is pleased to announce its recognition as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for business excellence for the twelfth consecutive year, further instating it as a leading Canadian-based workplace.

“We have received this prestigious award because of our employees and the dedication they put forth every day,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “We have become a leader in greenhouse vegetable growing because each one of our team members across all our locations have worked so hard to pursue our collective mission of inspiring healthy living through WOW™ flavor experiences. It’s an honour to receive this award, and I’m excited to see what we’ll accomplish next.”

The company held its critical role of supplying fresh, healthy produce to communities across North America steady during the global pandemic, making it clear that Mastronardi Produce continues to focus on executional excellence, even in the face of significant challenges. Over the last twelve years, the company has been honored with this esteemed designation, annually retaining their prestigious Platinum Club status among Canada’s business elite.

“While Canada’s Best Managed Companies recognize uncertainty on the economic horizon, their focus hasn’t wavered and they haven’t been discouraged; they are relentlessly focused on growing their business to new heights and investing in the future,” says Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The contribution these companies provide to Canada cannot be overstated. Every year, Best Managed winners are raising the bar of excellence in Canadian business.”

The Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards program celebrates the successes of privately owned businesses across the country. This community of industry leaders is committed to pushing our nation into a new age of business excellence in a time when it matters most.

Throughout its 28-year history, the program has evolved into a growing network of companies with the ability to adapt quickly to the shifting landscape of Canadian business, invest in their competitiveness, and to never lose sight of their purpose.

Finding these traits in Canadian companies energizes our mission of creating a more prosperous future by celebrating high-performance businesses today.

About Canada’s Best Managed

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is Canada’s leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous application process, but only the best are awarded with this prestigious designation.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries. To learn more about Mastronardi Produce, visit sunsetgrown.com