Matthew Wade Named Director for Consumer and Industry Services

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is pleased to announce Matthew Wade as Director for the Consumer and Industry Services (CIS) Division.

Wade joined TDA in February as a business consultant focused on the livestock sector, particularly meat and dairy processing and expanding value-added ventures for Tennessee farmers. Prior to TDA, Wade spent nearly three decades with Middle Tennessee State University. He ultimately served as the director of the university’s farm laboratories, overseeing operations and staff of the multi-unit 900-acre experiential learning and research centers.

“Matthew’s extensive experience with guiding diverse teams, managing laboratory and farming operations, and navigating regulatory requirements make him a great fit for this role,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Since joining TDA, stakeholders have benefited from Matthew’s leadership in a variety of ways, including from his work to form the Tennessee Association of Meat Producers and his hosting of a delegation from India seeking agribusiness opportunities in Tennessee.”

As Director for CIS, Wade will supervise the division that monitors a wide range of materials, products, and services to ensure quality, consumer protection, public safety, and a fair marketplace. CIS administers programs and licensing for food and dairy, weights and measures, fuel quality, agricultural inputs, grain dealers and warehouses, pesticides, plant health, and prevention of youth access to tobacco.

“I look forward to this great opportunity to work with Commissioner Hatcher’s office and the knowledgeable CIS team,” Wade said. “CIS is best known for offering excellence in service to customers and industry partners across this great state. It will be an honor to continue that tradition.”

Wade is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he earned his B.S. in Agribusiness and a Master of Business Administration. Wade and his wife, Krista, raise beef cattle on their family farm in Bell Buckle, Tenn.