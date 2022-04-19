May Quality Summit Hosted by Hazel Tech Highlights Grape Category Successes

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded company developing innovations to extend the shelf life of produce and reduce food waste is hosting the Grape Quality Summit the first week of May. The one-hour event will be held on Friday May 6th and will feature speakers with expertise in the table grape category amidst the North American table grape season.

Speakers will include Anne-Marie Roerink, Founder and Principal at 210 Analytics, LLC and Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech at Hazel Technologies. The summit will also include grower perspectives discussing current headwinds and tailwinds for the category.

With over 20 years of marketing and research experience, Anne-Marie Roerink specializes in qualitative and quantitative analysis for food retail. She has an acute understanding of the ever-changing nature of the consumer and founded 210 Analytics, LLC in 2009 to help agribusiness professionals throughout the supply chain better understand the market. Roerink’s presentation will highlight the successes table grapes have seen over the last year.

“Grape sales at retail have been very strong recently,” said Anne-Marie Roerink, Principal at 210 Analytics, LLC, “As the ideal kid snack or as part of a fancy charcuterie board, grapes’ versatility drove $3.6 billion in sales during the latest 52 weeks. This was an increase of 7.2% versus a year ago.”

The Summit will close with Mario Cervantes discussing a Hazel® 2021 trial conducted alongside Oppy® and Brar Farms® while elaborating on postharvest technologies for the grape industry.

“It is amazing to see the impact our flagship technology is making for table grapes,” said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech at Hazel Technologies, “With greener stems arriving around the world, we are delivering a solution that is helping mitigate the world’s current supply chain issues. I’m excited to dive deeper into the trial results we have seen over the last year at the summit.”

The Grape Quality Summit is a free event and will offer both English and Spanish translations. Registration is open to the general industry until May 6th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit https://bit.ly/grapesummit2022.

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About 210 Analytics:

210 Analytics, LLC provides customized research and marketing strategies with a specialty in food retailing. Working closely with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and trade associations, 210 Analytics offers an in-depth perspective on the changing nature of the consumer, shopper and the food retailing business. Its consumer-centric studies often serve as a catalyst for industry growth by providing deep category insight and solutions. Find Anne-Marie Roerink on LinkedIn for frequent industry updates. For more information, visit www.210analytics.com