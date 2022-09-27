Mayor Adams Announces $110M Federal Grant for Hunts Point Terminal Produce Market

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the Hunts Point Produce Market has been selected for a $110 million federal grant to upgrade and improve its facilities. The funding comes from a U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant and will be used to strengthen critical freight movement and improve the environment, public health, and quality of life for the Hunts Point community.

“Just two months into my administration, I committed to help kickstart the redevelopment of this critical local and national asset, and, with $110 million, I know this funding will help us take a significant step forward,” said Mayor Adams. “I am grateful to USDOT and all our partners, in and out of government, for fighting for this funding, for our city’s economic comeback, and for the Hunts Point community. I look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver the rest of the funding we need to get this critical project done.”

“The Hunts Point Produce Market plays an essential role in the city and the region’s food supply chain and serves as an economic anchor to the neighborhood. The funding from the USDOT is critical in helping us build a modernized market that supports both our economic development and environmental goals for the Hunts Point community,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. “I am grateful to the USDOT and to the broad coalition of community and government partners who have now brought us one step closer to realizing the full potential of this project.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams