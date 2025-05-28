Melissa’s Kicks Off California Specialty Melon Season with Premium Varieties

Los Angeles, CA — Melissa’s Produce is officially kicking off its California-grown specialty melon season, with premium varieties beginning to ship mid-May. As consumer interest in flavor-forward, eye-catching fruit continues to rise, Melissa’s offers retailers a high-performing lineup ideal for summer merchandising.

The category is on fire—last season, Melissa’s melon sales experienced a +73% sales lift, fueled by increased shopper demand for varietals that go beyond the basics. This year’s California-grown program includes standout selections such as Hami, Santa Claus, Canary, Galia, Dino and new Picasso Meloncello. Each variety is grown for optimal flavor, aroma, and shelf appeal, offering a differentiated alternative to conventional melons.

With the season expected to run through September, now is the time to plan high-impact promotions. Specialty melons are ideal for summer resets, entertaining themes, tropical sets, and premium bulk or value-added merchandising. To support success at store level, Melissa’s Summer Melon Program comes armed with a full suite of point-of-sale signage, recipe content, and social media assets—making it easier than ever to promote, merchandise, and move product.

“Specialty melons check every box—premium flavor, seasonal excitement, and versatile culinary usage,” says Robert Schueller, Director of Public Relations at Melissa’s. “They’re not just for fruit bowls and breakfast—melons work beautifully in savory dishes too, like paired with prosciutto for an appetizer or tossed with avocado and spinach for a refreshing summer salad. We’ve also seen how something as simple as a sticker can drive recognition and repeat purchases, especially in fresh-cut programs. That’s why we equip our program with all the tools retailers need to succeed.”

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers. www.melissas.com