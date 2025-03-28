Melissa’s Produce Kicks Off Ojai Pixie Tangerine Harvest

Los Angeles, CA — The Ojai Pixie Tangerine season is officially underway, and Melissa’s Produce is proud to support the hardworking co-op of family-run citrus growers in the Ojai Valley. This year, the Pixie harvest is looking especially promising, with a strong harvest of smaller fruit that is already Brixing up to 18.

“We have a decades-long relationship with the Ojai Pixie Grower’s Association. We’re trying to make sure that 52 small family farms are sustainable and continue with California farming and growing. That’s what’s important to us,” says Robert Schueller, Melissa’s PR director.

The Ojai Valley has a rich history of citrus farming dating back to the 1880s. Today, the Ojai Pixie Growers Association maintains this proud tradition, using minimal interventions and preserving the land with care. “Every tree is tended to by hand, and each fruit is clipped off with clippers by hand,” notes one of the growers, adding that they use minimal spraying, only when necessary and no nets, allowing pollinators to thrive freely in the orchards.

With year-over-year growth of +33% in both 2023 and 2024, Melissa’s has experienced its two highest years EVER for Pixies. This is a clear indicator that Ojai Pixies continues to be a sought-after product, with increasing consumer demand. Retailers who act now to promote Ojai Pixies will tap into this growing momentum. Those who join the program benefit from a complete suite of marketing support, including signage, social media assets, promotional videos, photography, and recipe ideas—all curated to help highlight the unique story and superior quality of Ojai Pixies.

“The citrus category as a whole is up,” says Schueller. “Our Ojai Pixie program is a one-stop solution for retailers looking for a premium offering to take it to the next level.”

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers. Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com