Melissa’s Unveils a Fresh Look and New Flavors for Clean Snax

Los Angeles, CA — Melissa’s is redefining snacking with a bold new look for its beloved Clean Snax® line, plus two exciting new flavors: Chocolate-Flavored and Furikake. These tasty bites deliver irresistible crunch and balanced sweetness in a smarter, better-for-you snack.

Clean Snax® are made with a blend of nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, lightly sweetened without high fructose corn syrup. They’re also gluten-free, making them a satisfying choice for diet-conscious snackers. The new Chocolate-Flavored variety offers a rich, cocoa-kissed crunch, while Furikake blends a savory mix of sesame seeds and nori for a snack that speaks to shoppers’ preference for global flavors.

The new look includes Clean Snax® in recyclable tubs, convenient 2 oz bags, and festive Clean Snax® Party Packs.

“Our goal has always been to offer snacks that don’t just taste good, but also provide clean, nutrient-rich ingredients,” said Robert Schueller, Director of Public Relations at Melissa’s. “With our refreshed look and new flavors, we’re making it even easier to snack smarter—whether you’re at home, at work, at a sports game, or on the move.”

The new Clean Snax® look and flavors are rolling out now at participating retailers, venues and online.

For more information on Melissa’s product offerings, contact Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com.

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers. Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com