Mevi Avocados Inc. Joins the Movement to Build the World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting the Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif. — Mevi Avocados Inc. is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any suppliers, or indeed any buyers, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.

“We have a vision of prioritizing the safety, quality, and sustainability of our produce. Tracing our products back to our growers will allow us to deliver on all three of these things. With iTrade’s free software and hardware offer, it will make it easy for us to get our growers in remote regions up and running. We are excited to ensure the safety of our food to consumers and buyers alike with iTrade’s traceability suite,” comments Jorge Hernandez, Operations and Procurement Manager at Mevi Avocados Inc.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Mevi Avocados Inc. join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Mevi Avocados Inc. is a proudly Mexican company with an international spirit. It was founded in 1974 as a family-owned business by Don Javier Medina, who began his career in the industry as an avocado producer. In 1994, Mevi consolidated as a company and began commercializing its goods and bringing its passion about the avocado to other countries, including Canada in 2000, followed by the United States three years later. Mevi is approaching the future with passion and confidence, and an enduring belief in the promise of the avocado—a superfood that promotes health and well-being.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/. The promotional package includes two of iTrade’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.