Mexican Avocado Industry Unites to Reveal a New Path to Sustainability

The plan engages stakeholders across the entire avocado supply chain, addresses four key environmental areas and works toward net-zero emissions by 2035



DALLAS — The Avocado Institute of Mexico launched its “Path to Sustainability,” a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing environmental stewardship in the avocado landscape in Mexico.

For generations, Mexican avocado growers and packers have contributed to safeguarding the natural environment, laying the foundation for ongoing sustainability efforts with a lasting impact. With a new strategic vision, the Path to Sustainability will guide the industry’s ambition and commitment to sustainability and quality, from the orchards in Mexico to consumers’ tables, while achieving net-zero deforestation, well-being and prosperity in the avocado landscape in Mexico.

The new strategic plan for the Mexican avocado industry, encompassing all members of the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), consolidates and expands these sustainability efforts, ensuring an inclusive and comprehensive approach across the entire sector.

The Path to Sustainability emphasizes the industry’s unwavering dedication to environmental restoration, and conservation, setting clear commitments and measurable targets to build on previous progress. Developed collaboratively with industry stakeholders and environmental consultants, Pollination Group and Innovagro, the strategy is centered on four key priority areas:

Aqua/Water: With the commitment to protect the availability and quality of water in the avocado landscape for future generations, the avocado industry will implement a sustainable water resource management program across all production areas, including orchards and packing houses, by 2026. Currently, over 60% of Michoacán’s orchards rely exclusively on rainfall, with another 35% using advanced methods like drip irrigation and micro-sprinkling. This initiative complements current watershed conservation efforts that are part of APEAM’s Forest Restoration program.

Biodiversity: This year, the industry will introduce a strategy and action plan to conserve biodiversity and ecological connectivity, protecting and restoring local ecosystems. Current initiatives include integrated pest management and pollinator protection. Additionally, over 1.6 million trees have been planted through MHAIA's partnership with Forests for Monarchs. These efforts aim to protect, conserve and restore diverse plant and animal life and to bolster ecosystem health across the avocado landscape.

Climate: The Mexican avocado industry aims to reduce impacts on the environment and enhance carbon sequestration, paving the way for net-zero carbon footprint throughout the avocado supply chain by 2035.

Deforestation: By 2035, the industry plans to achieve a net-zero deforestation landscape through collaboration with government authorities. This year, a baseline study will be conducted to identify forested areas that require protection, management, and restoration. The Avocado Landscape Restoration and Reforestation Project has planted more than 3.6 million pine trees in the Avocado Landscape, underscoring a strong commitment to forest conservation.

“The Path to Sustainability signifies a transformative cultural shift within the avocado industry,” shared Ernesto Enkerlin, an environmental consultant with Innovagro who worked with the Avocado Institute of Mexico to develop the strategy. “This initiative is not just about setting goals but about cultivating an industry-wide ethos of sustainability that will guide us forward. We are fostering a profound commitment to environmental stewardship that permeates every level of our operations. By rallying the collaboration of diverse stakeholders, we are redefining our collective responsibility toward the natural environment and our communities, ensuring that our legacy is one of conscientious cultivation and lasting impact.”

The Path to Sustainability is underpinned by a set of clear actions and key milestones, organized into five interdependent programs: Corporate Governance for Sustainability, Sustainable Orchards, Sustainable Packing Houses, Sustainable Distribution and Marketing, and Restoration of Biodiversity, Forests, and Watersheds. Each of the five programs is intricately woven to create a seamless and symbiotic framework for sustainability across the avocado supply chain. The Corporate Governance for Sustainability program acts as the backbone, designed to cultivate a pervasive culture of environmental responsibility throughout the avocado industry. This cultural foundation empowers the Sustainable Orchards, Packing Houses, and Distribution and Marketing programs’ focus on enhancing the sustainability of avocados at every stage, from the orchard to the table. Additionally, the Restoration of Biodiversity, Forests, and Watersheds program is dedicated to conserving and revitalizing the natural environments in Mexico where avocados are grown. Together, these programs represent a holistic approach to sustainability, driving meaningful change and real impact across the entire avocado supply chain.

Transparency and accountability are central to the plan’s success. In addition to providing regular progress and milestone updates, industry leaders will share a comprehensive, bi-annual sustainability report.

For more, visit https://avocadoinstitute.org/.

About the Avocado Institute of Mexico

The Avocado Institute was created by the parent organizations of AFM, the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) and is the one-stop digital resource that provides a deep dive into all facets of the Mexican avocado industry.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.