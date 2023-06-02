Miami’s Best Alpine Fresh Breaks Ground on New Sweetwater Facility

Alpine Fresh Produce June 2, 2023

Miami, FL – Growers, shipper, and marketer Alpine Fresh broke ground on their new state of-the-art facility. The Miami-headquartered company acquired 8 acres of land in Sweetwater, Florida. The land will house the new 5-star cold storage facility with a category 5 structure and sustainable features that will support their expanding operations and programs. 

“This building is going to be unlike any other building in South Florida,” says Jose Sanchez, president of Alpine Fresh. 

Co-founders Walter Yager and Jose Sanchez shared the moment with their Miami-based employees and some close family and friends.

“We’re so excited for what this new facility is going to do, not only for the company, but for the team. This will give our people the resources and spaces they need to do the jobs they want to do,” said CEO, Walter Yager. 

The building is set to open its doors in early 2025. 

VIDEO: Alpine Fresh® Ground Breaking Ceremony Recap

Alpine Fresh® is a grower, shipper, and marketer of fresh fruits and vegetables headquartered in Miami, FL. Alpine Fresh specializes in seven major commodities – asparagus, French beans, Brussel sprouts, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and fresh cuts.  Our mission is to bring fresh agricultural products from our farms to the world, in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible, while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. 

