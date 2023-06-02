Miami’s Best Alpine Fresh Breaks Ground on New Sweetwater Facility

Miami, FL – Growers, shipper, and marketer Alpine Fresh broke ground on their new state of-the-art facility. The Miami-headquartered company acquired 8 acres of land in Sweetwater, Florida. The land will house the new 5-star cold storage facility with a category 5 structure and sustainable features that will support their expanding operations and programs.

“This building is going to be unlike any other building in South Florida,” says Jose Sanchez, president of Alpine Fresh.

Co-founders Walter Yager and Jose Sanchez shared the moment with their Miami-based employees and some close family and friends.

“We’re so excited for what this new facility is going to do, not only for the company, but for the team. This will give our people the resources and spaces they need to do the jobs they want to do,” said CEO, Walter Yager.

The building is set to open its doors in early 2025.

VIDEO: Alpine Fresh® Ground Breaking Ceremony Recap

