Michael Castagnetto Named President of Robinson Fresh, a division of C.H. Robinson

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — C.H. Robinson announced that Michael Castagnetto has been promoted to President of the Robinson Fresh division. He succeeds Jim Lemke who retired earlier this year. Castagnetto will report to C.H. Robinson President and CEO Bob Biesterfeld.

“Michael has a passion for serving customers and ensuring the success of our employees,” Biesterfeld said. “He is a strong leader with a proven track record of establishing successful teams built on trust, common goals and communication. His many years of leadership across all aspects of the business position him well to lead Robinson Fresh into the future, and I’m pleased with his appointment to this role.”

Castagnetto has been with C.H. Robinson since 2005 and has held various leadership roles throughout his career including sourcing manager at Food Source, general manager of the tropical and dry vegetable categories, director of global supply and vice president of global sourcing. In that time, he was a key player in the evolution of the company’s fresh business into one of the leading supply chain product and services companies in the fresh food industry.

“I’m proud to lead a team of people with deep industry knowledge who our customers can rely on,” said Castagnetto. “I look forward to continuing to evolve fresh supply chains and ensure our customers have the products, services and information they need to drive smarter solutions.”

###

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With over $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually, we are the world’s largest logistics platform. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 124,000 customers and 76,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

About Robinson Fresh

Robinson Fresh® specializes in sourcing and transporting fresh produce for consumers around the world. As one of the largest produce providers in the world and a division of the world’s largest logistics platform, C.H. Robinson, Robinson Fresh offers the highest quality products, services and solutions. Customers take advantage of year-round and global product supply, cold chain expertise, world-class account management and impactful category insights. This expertise fuels Robinson Fresh’s ability to create and execute innovative supply chain solutions for customers, from seed to shelf. For more information, visit www.robinsonfresh.com.