Michael Manson Joins Monterey Mushrooms as LTL Sales Manager

Monterey Mushrooms Produce April 16, 2020

WATSONVILLE, CA | Monterey Mushrooms hired Michael Manson to manage the less than truckload (LTL) sales territory of the eastern region supporting the company’s Princeton, Loudon, Orlando and Temple farms.  

In this role, Manson is responsible for filling LTL freight on existing mushroom routes hauled by Monterey’s in-house transportation provider, Premier Refrigerated Transport. 

Before joining Monterey Mushrooms, Manson was a logistics account executive for Lighthouse Transportation and Total Quality Logistics.   At those companies he managed freight brokerage for LTL and truckload business focusing on customer service, competitive pricing and growing freight business in the produce community. 

Manson holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Rio Grande.  He is involved with an indoor soccer league and lived in the United Kingdom playing soccer while studying abroad.  He lives in Cincinnati with his wife, Tiffany and daughter, Eden.  

For more information about the company, visit  www.montereymushrooms.com 

