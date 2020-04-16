Michael Manson Joins Monterey Mushrooms as LTL Sales Manager

WATSONVILLE, CA | Monterey Mushrooms hired Michael Manson to manage the less than truckload (LTL) sales territory of the eastern region supporting the company’s Princeton, Loudon, Orlando and Temple farms.

In this role, Manson is responsible for filling LTL freight on existing mushroom routes hauled by Monterey’s in-house transportation provider, Premier Refrigerated Transport.

Before joining Monterey Mushrooms, Manson was a logistics account executive for Lighthouse Transportation and Total Quality Logistics. At those companies he managed freight brokerage for LTL and truckload business focusing on customer service, competitive pricing and growing freight business in the produce community.

Manson holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Rio Grande. He is involved with an indoor soccer league and lived in the United Kingdom playing soccer while studying abroad. He lives in Cincinnati with his wife, Tiffany and daughter, Eden.

For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® is a mushroom company where humble folks work hard on nine farms across North America to provide fresh, locally-grown mushrooms to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers and institutions. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube!